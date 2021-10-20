Porter County man accused of contacting victim ahead of domestic abuse trial

VALPARAISO — Less than a week after a jury found him guilty on three criminal counts in a domestic battery case, Kouts resident Anthony West is expected back in court Wednesday to face an accusation of attempted obstruction of justice by reaching out to the victim while the prior case was pending.

The 49-year-old made repeated attempts from the jail to reach the victim contrary to a no-contact order and told her "how much he misses her, loves her, and can't wait to see her," according to a charging document.

During an Oct. 7, 2020 call, West tells her he has $9,000 in cash waiting for him when he is released from jail and he would use that money to buy her all new clothes, charges say. This call came before the victim's scheduled deposition and trial testimony.

West now faces a felony count of attempted obstruction of justice, 36 felony counts of invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and one felony count of attempted invasion of privacy with a prior conviction, records show.

A jury deliberated two hours Oct. 14 before finding West guilty on charges of domestic violence, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.