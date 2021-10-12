Porter County man again found incompetent to face 8-year-old attempted murder case

VALPARAISO — A 53-year-old man facing charges of attempted murder is being sent back to a state mental hospital after a judge determined he is not yet able to understand the case against him and assist in his own defense.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish said he came to the conclusion after reviewing psychological evaluations done on the accused, Eric Martin, of Jackson Township.

Martin had a difficult time this past summer getting through an initial hearing in his 14-count, 8-year-old attempted murder case.

Defense attorney Bob Harper told the judge at the time that he intended to file a motion seeking another competency review of Martin.

Harper said staff at the Porter County jail felt Martin was imagining things, and Harper said his client appeared unable to understand the legal proceedings or clearly disclose the facts in his case.

Martin was already found incompetent to stand trial once in October 2013 and was placed into the care of what is now the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to receive treatment, records show.

The state filed a competency report in June and Martin was returned to the Porter County Jail.