SOUTH HAVEN — A 32-year-old man is in custody on allegations of pointing a gun and firing it at a woman, who began to run for her life after seeing a green laser dot from the weapon on her chest, Porter County police said.

Boguslaw Klikuszowian, of the address in question in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive, faces felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness, police said.

An officer said he was called out around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to Klikuszowian's home where they found him in the backyard drinking alcohol and reportedly listening to country music.

When asked about reports of gunfire in the area, Klikuszowian reportedly said he heard nothing.

Police said they initially found no shell casings on the ground and no guns on Klikuszowian or in his house.

A 57-year-old woman approached officers and said she had been returning to the house to gather her belongings following an earlier argument with Klikuszowian when she noticed the green laser dot on her chest as she walked up the driveway, according to the arrest report.

Knowing Klikuszowian has a handgun with green laser pointer attached, the woman reportedly told police she turned and ran back to her vehicle.

"As she was running, (the woman) stated she heard a loud bang behind her that she knew to be a gunshot," police said.

She drove away in her vehicle and said she returned after she saw police at the house.

Police said they recovered a 9mm shell casing from the middle of the driveway and a handgun with a green laser pointer attachment was found under a couch cushion inside the house.

