Porter County man assumed wrong he could outrun train, police say
An eastbound train passes by Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton man struck and injured by a train a week ago in the downtown area told police he saw it coming but "thought he had enough time to cross the tracks," according to the completed incident report.

The westbound train was travelling at an estimated 55 to 60 mph when it struck the 41-year-old man, breaking his leg and resulting in minor cuts to his head, Chesterton police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The man, who was on foot, went around the lowered stop arm at the North Fourth Street grade-crossing at 8:29 a.m. Dec. 14, according to police. He was traveling south to north.

A witness, described as a North Carolina train fan videotaping at the time, reportedly told police he saw the man "jogging northbound towards the railroad crossing" with the train fast approaching. The witness said he shouted at the other man to stop and then witnessed him being struck by the engine.

"The train clipped his right leg and snapped it below the knee," Police Chief Tim Richardson said at the time.

The man was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

"All signals and crossing arms appeared to be functional," police said. "The witness attests to the train horn's being functional."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

