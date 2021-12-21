Porter County man assumed wrong he could outrun train, police say

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton man struck and injured by a train a week ago in the downtown area told police he saw it coming but "thought he had enough time to cross the tracks," according to the completed incident report.

The westbound train was travelling at an estimated 55 to 60 mph when it struck the 41-year-old man, breaking his leg and resulting in minor cuts to his head, Chesterton police said.

The man, who was on foot, went around the lowered stop arm at the North Fourth Street grade-crossing at 8:29 a.m. Dec. 14, according to police. He was traveling south to north.

A witness, described as a North Carolina train fan videotaping at the time, reportedly told police he saw the man "jogging northbound towards the railroad crossing" with the train fast approaching. The witness said he shouted at the other man to stop and then witnessed him being struck by the engine.

"The train clipped his right leg and snapped it below the knee," Police Chief Tim Richardson said at the time.

The man was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City.