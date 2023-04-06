VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old Kouts man faces six felony counts stemming from allegations of repeatedly molesting a girl when she was 12, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Scott Neiswinger, who was booked into the Porter County jail Wednesday, is charged with four counts of child molesting, child solicitation and sexual battery, records show.

The accusations came to light Feb. 18, 2022 when the girl reported that Neiswinger, whom she knew, tried to kiss her and touched her inappropriately, a Kouts police officer said.

The girl's mother said a doorbell camera showed Neiswinger entering the home in question at the time of the alleged abuse after he had told her he was at another site, police said. He was then seen leaving the home a short time later with clothes in his hand.

"(The mother) stated that she asked him if he wanted to talk about something and he responded that he knows how this stuff goes and that he was going to kill himself," police said.

The alleged victim later told investigators that Neiswinger groped her over her clothing on the night in question, a charging document says.

"Victim 1 stated that the touching started before the holidays (2021)," police said.

The first incident involved Neiswinger slapping her backside, followed a few days later by him groping her, according to police.

"Victim 1 stated that she told him to stop, but he was unbothered by this and only stopped when he heard her mother's car door," a court record says.

Neiswinger reportedly told the girl he would buy her new clothing if she allowed the alleged abuse.

The case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

