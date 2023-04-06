VALPARAISO — A 34-year-old Kouts man faces six felony counts stemming from allegations of repeatedly molesting a girl when she was 12, according to a newly-filed charging document.
Scott Neiswinger, who was booked into the Porter County jail Wednesday, is charged with four counts of child molesting, child solicitation and sexual battery, records show.
The accusations came to light Feb. 18, 2022 when the girl reported that Neiswinger, whom she knew, tried to kiss her and touched her inappropriately, a Kouts police officer said.
The girl's mother said a doorbell camera showed Neiswinger entering the home in question at the time of the alleged abuse after he had told her he was at another site, police said. He was then seen leaving the home a short time later with clothes in his hand.
"(The mother) stated that she asked him if he wanted to talk about something and he responded that he knows how this stuff goes and that he was going to kill himself," police said.
The alleged victim later told investigators that Neiswinger groped her over her clothing on the night in question, a charging document says.
"Victim 1 stated that the touching started before the holidays (2021)," police said.
The first incident involved Neiswinger slapping her backside, followed a few days later by him groping her, according to police.
"Victim 1 stated that she told him to stop, but he was unbothered by this and only stopped when he heard her mother's car door," a court record says.
Neiswinger reportedly told the girl he would buy her new clothing if she allowed the alleged abuse.
The case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Maurice Smith
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301268
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Parketon
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301306
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Jason Toras
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301322
Charges: Burglary, felony
Lawrence Galman
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301274
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Wekluk
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301281
Charges: P ossession of a controlled substance, felony
Roberta Victery
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301327
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jan Galarowski
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301340
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tance Kehoe
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301267
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Horn
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301323
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Marissa Ledesma
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number: 2301265
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Nicholas Girouard
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2301287
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kenneth Myers
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301341
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
James Spearman
Arrest date: March 27, 2023 Age: 73 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301288
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Kolep
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301314
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Sarah Parketon
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301303
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Tucker Sawyer
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301326
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maranda Campbell
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301316
Charges: Theft, felony
Nethaniel Lindgren
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2301271
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Climmie Handley
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 65 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301280
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Steven Guthrie II
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301275
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Yvonya Randle
Arrest date: March 30, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301329
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kelly Barber
Arrest date: March 29, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301324
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Darrell Bailey Jr.
Arrest date: March 28, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2301304
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Michelle Lubeck
Arrest date: March 27, 2023 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301295
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Burbridge
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301269
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kristy Hart
Arrest date: March 26, 2023 Age: 45 Residence: Jenison, MI Booking Number: 2301279
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jessica Szydlowski
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301342
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Erick Collins
Arrest date: March 31, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301343
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christian Gilles
Arrest date: March 25, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301270
Charges: Intimidation, felony
