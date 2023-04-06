VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old South Haven man is charged with forcing a 14-year-old to take part in a sexual act with him in the garage of his home nearly two years ago.

But Don Spicer denies the accusation, saying the alleged victim pursued the encounter and claimed to be 18, according to a newly-filed charging document.

Spicer, who was booked into the Porter County jail Wednesday, is charged with a felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

A state police officer said the allegations stem back to May 1, 2021 when the alleged victim, who is a male identifying as a female, said Spicer called her over to his driveway and then grabbed and dragged her to his garage.

Spicer is accused of saying, "I own you," before forcing the alleged victim to perform a sex act, a charging document says. The alleged victim broke free and fled to a relative's home nearby where police were called.

Spicer reportedly told investigators the alleged victim, whom he initially believed to an 18-year-old woman, had repeatedly come up to his house offering sex. On the third visit, she confirmed she was 18, walked into the garage and initiated the sex act, police were told.

"At some point during the act, she told him that she was actually a transvestite boy and Don pulled away," a charging document says.

The alleged victim became upset at that point and fled the garage, police said.

The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

