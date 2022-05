Porter County man denies molesting child, but hyperventilates when offered voice test, cops say

VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Kouts man denied accusations that he repeatedly molested a young girl he knows over the last year and showed her pornography on his cell phone, according to a newly filed charging document.

But when Randy Deboe Jr. was offered a voice stress test to prove his innocence, "he began to become visibly agitated," police said. "Additionally, his breathing became heavy and he began to hyperventilate as he shrunk in his seat."

Deboe, who is in custody at the Porter County jail, is charged with two counts of child molesting, including one count that carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars, court records show.

The purported victim reportedly told investigators Deboe began molesting her a year earlier, when she was 7.

She said he would ask her for sexual favors and for her to touch him inappropriately when she wanted anything, such as a video game or to go outside, police said.

The girl told investigators Deboe told her to "keep this our secret and don't tell anybody," a charging document says.

She further accused him of showing her pornography on his cell phone, but did not want to elaborate, police said.

The girl told police some of the abuse caused her physical pain and then she "became visibly upset and crying."

Police said they spoke with Deboe on Wednesday and he denied acting inappropriately with the girl.

While initially denying accusations he exposed himself to the girl, he later said she may have seen him by mistake on a few occasions, according to police.

"Randy has discussed sexual activity between a man and a woman with (victim) but states he never solicited her to engage in such activity," police said.

