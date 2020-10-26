 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County man dies after being struck while riding in trailer hauled by lawnmower
alert top story urgent

Porter County man dies after being struck while riding in trailer hauled by lawnmower

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Wheeler man has died after being struck by a vehicle last week while riding in a trailer being hauled by a riding lawnmower along the side of Ind. 130, according to medical and police reports.

Robert Melton was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. Sunday at Loyola University Hospital in Maywood, Illinois, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He had been involved in a crash shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 19 along the north side of Ind. 130 in the area of County Road 475 West near Wheeler, according to Porter County police.

Jacob Addison, 20, of Union Township, was driving the lawnmower east along the north shoulder of the highway when a westbound Nissan Sentra veered off the highway and struck the mower, police said.

The 45-year-old Valparaiso man driving the car reportedly told police he looked down at the center console of his vehicle to retrieve a coffee cup when his car veered onto the shoulder of the road. It was then he noticed the mower and trailer, which police said had no lighting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver overcorrected and overturned his car on the road, police said.

Addison said he and Melton were headed to a nearby gas station to get snacks when they were ejected by the collision, according to the crash report.

Police said when they questioned Addison about smelling like alcohol, he admitted to drinking before driving the lawnmower and tested positive for alcohol consumption. He was arrested and has been charged with a misdemeanor count of minor consuming alcohol.

Melton and the driver of the car were taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital for treatment, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts