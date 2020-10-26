Porter County man dies after being struck while riding in trailer hauled by lawnmower

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Wheeler man has died after being struck by a vehicle last week while riding in a trailer being hauled by a riding lawnmower along the side of Ind. 130, according to medical and police reports.
Robert Melton was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. Sunday at Loyola University Hospital in Maywood, Illinois, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
He had been involved in a crash shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 19 along the north side of Ind. 130 in the area of County Road 475 West near Wheeler, according to Porter County police.
Jacob Addison, 20, of Union Township, was driving the lawnmower east along the north shoulder of the highway when a westbound Nissan Sentra veered off the highway and struck the mower, police said.
The 45-year-old Valparaiso man driving the car reportedly told police he looked down at the center console of his vehicle to retrieve a coffee cup when his car veered onto the shoulder of the road. It was then he noticed the mower and trailer, which police said had no lighting.
The driver overcorrected and overturned his car on the road, police said.
Addison said he and Melton were headed to a nearby gas station to get snacks when they were ejected by the collision, according to the crash report.
Police said when they questioned Addison about smelling like alcohol, he admitted to drinking before driving the lawnmower and tested positive for alcohol consumption. He was arrested and has been charged with a misdemeanor count of minor consuming alcohol.
Melton and the driver of the car were taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital for treatment, police said.
