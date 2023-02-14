VALPARAISO — A Porter County jury deliberated five hours before returning to declare a 54-year-old Chesterton man guilty on two felony counts of child molesting and misdemeanor intimidation, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.

Daniel Orshonsky faces a potential of 20 to 50 years behind bars on one of molestation counts and 20 to 40 years on the second, Germann said.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

One of three young girls, who accused Orshonsky of repeatedly molesting them, told police he would introduce the sexual acts by playing "doctor" and asking the children to "check up" on him, according to charging documents.

The accusations were brought to the attention of police in September 2019, but one of the girls had informed her mother of the abuse in 2014, according to court records.

The mother reportedly told police she confronted Orshonsky at the time and he became angry and denied the accusations. He then demanded she not report the accusations to his pastor because the pastor would have been required to call police.

"(The mother) did not report the allegation to anyone but noted that deep down she never forgot what Victim 3 said in 2014 and struggled with this information," police said.

Two of the girls reportedly told police Orshonsky began molesting them when they were 7 and 8 years old.

The incidents took place between 2011 and 2018, according to charging documents.

One of the girls said Orshonsky would offer her candy and then require her to perform a sex act on him in order to receive it, police said.

"Daniel threatened to 'do it worse' if she ever told anyone," one of the girls reportedly told police. "She stated that this would happen with Daniel almost every single day when she and her brother had to take a nap."

The jury, which returned with the verdict Friday, was hung on other criminal counts in the case, Germann said. Those counts are still pending.