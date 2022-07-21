Porter County man found guilty of rape, incest

VALPARAISO — Porter resident Elon Howe was found guilty of rape and incest Thursday after a second trial on charges he assaulted an intellectually disabled family member three years ago.

Howe, 58, opted not to take the witness stand Thursday morning to testify on his own behalf. He revealed his decision to the judge shortly after Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Harry Peterson ended the presentation of evidence against him.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf did not present any evidence on behalf of Howe before closing arguments in this week's trial were conducted.

Chargualaf did ask the judge for a directed verdict, arguing prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to prove the charges of rape and incest against his client.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer denied the request, leaving Howe's fate with the jury.

This was the second time the case had gone to trial, with last month's effort ending in a mistrial after it was learned a piece of evidence had mistakenly been presented to jurors.

Jurors in the first trial watched as Howe told a detective during a videotaped interview how he attempted to have sexual intercourse with the intellectually disabled family member.

While describing how the adult woman "liked attention," Howe took blame for his actions.

"I'm the bad person," he told Porter police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik during the July 29, 2019, interview.

Komisarcik had testified that her department was alerted to the accusations against Howe on July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019, when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex acts and the pain they caused her.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said of Howe. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Komisarcik said the alleged victim's responses reminded her of a 5-year-old child.

DeBoer ruled earlier that the woman, who reportedly has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, was not competent to testify during the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.