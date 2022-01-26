 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County man gets prison for child pornography

JOSIAH RYAN PHILLIPS

HAMMOND — A Porter County man is going to prison for sexually abusing young children.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 25-year term Tuesday on Josiah Phillips of the Town of Porter.

Phillips pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to taking sexually explicit photographs in September 2019 of a 3-year-old girl in Valparaiso and in April 2020 of a 3-year-old boy with a cellphone at an undisclosed location.

Phillips had faced a maximum penalty of many more years imprisonment when he agreed to give up his right to make federal prosecutors prove the felony counts before a jury.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang told the court in an earlier memo Phillips has prior convictions in 2015 and 2018 for domestic battery of adult females.

She said Phillips has a history of using alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and abusing prescription drugs as well as convictions for drug possession in 2010 and 2018.

