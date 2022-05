Porter County man had nearly 900 child porn videos, involving children under 10, cops say

VALPARAISO — A Burns Harbor man arrested Friday on child pornography charges was nabbed with nearly 900 videos, including videos of children estimated to be as young as 4 years old, according to a charging document.

"I like young young," 56-year-old Harold Harvey reportedly wrote on Facebook Messenger as part of his alleged sharing and collection of the illegal pornography. "Do you like young young porn?"

Harvey, who is being held at Porter County Jail, is charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, court records show. Each count carries a potential sentence of one to six years behind bars.

Indiana State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the trading of child pornography through Facebook by a user later traced to Harvey.

Investigators served a search warrant for two Facebook accounts linked to Harvey and found chat logs, photos and 897 videos involving child pornography, a charging document states.

"Due to the vast volume of files, not all were viewed," an investigator wrote.

Police said they served a residential search warrant at Harvey's home March 17 and he was taken into custody outside his residence. He reportedly declined to talk to investigators.

Police said they recovered various handwritten notes referring to "CP," "CP Trade" and "Rough CP Trade" involving social media accounts linked to Harvey and the alleged offenses.

The case is pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer and an initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

