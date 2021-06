Porter County man jailed after being nabbed driving golf cart drunk police say

PORTER — A 40-year-old local man was taken to jail over the weekend after being nabbed driving a golf cart drunk through the town, police say.

Benjamin Byers faces misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated endangering another person and a second OWI charge, Porter police said.

An officer said he spotted the eastbound golf cart shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday disregard stop a sign on Lincoln Street at Francis Street.

The officer then watched as the golf cart, which carried two men, traveled left of the center line several times and into oncoming traffic before turning north on Waverly Road. The officer stopped the cart at that point.

The smell of alcohol was noticeable on Byers' breath and he had slurred speech and watery, bloodshot eyes, police said.

Byers told the officer he was returning home from the local Village Tavern, according to the incident report.

"I'll blow numbers," he reportedly told the officer when asked about taking a preliminary breath test. The test came back just more than twice the legal limit.

The passenger, who was not impaired, was allowed to continue driving the golf cart to Byers' home, police said.

