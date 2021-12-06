Porter County man jailed after girl claims years of sex abuse following body safety class, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old man is behind bars and faces several felony counts after an elementary school student came forward following a body safety class and accused him of molesting her over for a period of several years.
Police said they recovered a sex toy reportedly used as part of the abuse from the Salt Creek Commons home of the accused, Joseph Coto.
Coto was charged Monday with four felony counts of child molesting, including two that carry potential prison terms of 20 to 40 years behind bars, court records show.
Porter County police said they were alerted to the case Nov. 18 when a fourth-grade student at Simatovich Elementary School came forward following a body safety class the day before with claims she had been touched inappropriately by Coto, who is known to her family.
The girl later told investigators Coto molested her several times while tickling her, a charging document says. The abuse began about three years prior and the last incident took place two months before it was revealed, the girl said.
The girl said Coto would touch her, use a sex toy on her and asked her to perform a sex act, police said.
The girl reportedly told police another adult walked in at least once while the abuse was occurring and the woman did nothing more than tell Coto to watch television. The woman also failed to inform the girl's mother of the abuse, the girl said.
Coto admitted to the allegations Friday while being questioned at the Porter County Sheriff's Department, a charging document says. Police searched his home and said they found items linked to the abuse. They also found a note from the girl and a photo of the girl and a boy sitting on Coto's dresser.
The case is filed before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer and an initial hearing will be held Friday morning.