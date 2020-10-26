Porter County man leads police on 120 mph chase, is stopped with stun gun, authorities say

CHESTERTON — A Chesterton man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday night that reached 120 mph and that wove through several communities before ending with his arrest in Merrillville, authorities said.

Brian Ward, 28, who was finally stopped with a stun gun while attempting to continue his fleeing on foot, faces a felony count of resisting arrest and misdemeanor reckless driving, Chesterton police said.

A Chesterton officer said he stopped Ward's black Ford Taurus shortly before 11 p.m. on northbound Ind. 49 after not seeing a license plate on the vehicle.

Ward reportedly fled the stop and headed west on Interstate 94, where the speed reached 120 mph, police said. As officers from other jurisdictions joined in the chase, Ward exited into Lake Station, where he drove up to 70 mph on Central Avenue before again heading west on I-94.

He then fled south on Interstate 65 and ended at West 72nd Circle and Pierce Street in Merrillville, police said.

Ward reportedly told police he fled because he did not have a license, was on probation and had just been released from prison.