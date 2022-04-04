Porter County man nabbed for shooting from garage into yard with houses nearby, cops say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — Police say a 50-year-old man was sitting inside his garage firing a shotgun and handgun out into his yard with other homes nearby where children often play.

Rakashyah Hawkins was taken into custody following the Sunday afternoon call and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, according to a Porter County police report.

An officer said he responded at 4:18 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of Woodview Drive.

One person told him he heard a number of gunshots coming from the backyard of a neighboring home and saw mounds of dirt flying into the air, police said. He said the resident, later identified as Hawkins, had fired guns from inside his garage in the past.

Another neighbor also reported hearing the gunfire and was "scared due to children often playing in the area and all of the homes being relatively close together," the incident report states.

Police said Hawkins, who had the odor of alcohol on his breath, admitted to shooting a 12-gauge shotgun and 9mm pistol from the inside of his garage out into his backyard.

When it was pointed out there was no backstop in the yard, Hawkins reportedly told police he had been firing at a target he placed at the base of a tree.

"Rakashyah assured me he was very careful when he shoots and that none of his rounds could hit anything besides his tree," police said. "When told that sometimes rounds ricochet and/or bounce in different directions, Rakashyah replied, 'Yeah, but they would only go a few feet.'"

After noticing the smell of alcohol and Hawkins' bloodshot eyes, Hawkins was asked if he had been drinking, according to the incident report.

"Is that illegal?" he replied.

Hawkins further questioned the officer about the legality of shooting guns outside city limits and claimed he did nothing wrong, police said.

Police found shell casings on the garage floor and said there are homes nearby and no protective barrier in place.

