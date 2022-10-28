Porter County man nabbed using Reddit to download child porn, cops say

VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old man is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning on criminal accusations of sharing child pornography online, including images of girls under the age of 10 pictured with adult men, according to a newly-filed charging document.
Jeffrey Scott Rogers, who was living temporarily at the Whispering Sands Manufactured Home Community in Liberty Township, is charged with three felony counts of child exploitation. The most serious count carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.
The user was tracked down to an address within the local mobile home park, where police learned Rogers would visit and stay on occasion with a family member. It was confirmed he had been at the site during the time period in question of May 18 to July 5.
Police said they were told Rogers had up to four cell phones at a time. Using a search warrant, police took possession of the phones Tuesday and found at least one contained multiple pornographic images of female and male children.
Rogers is to make an initial appearance Friday morning on the charges before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
