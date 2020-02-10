Porter County man nabbed with 2 pounds of Illinois pot

PORTAGE — A local man reportedly told police he bought $4,200 worth of marijuana in Illinois with plans to sell it for $20 a bag elsewhere.

Porter County police officers attempting to serve a warrant in the afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Beige Avenue said they did not find their man, but did spot nearly 2 pounds of marijuana sitting out in the open on a bed in the residence.

The illegal drug was found in a plastic container and plastic bag, the latter of which contained a decal reading "Orange Creamsicle," police said.

After first denying the marijuana was his, Larry Davison, 28, reportedly told police he bought it in Illinois for $4,200 and sells it for $20 a bag, according to the incident report.

"Larry stated that he didn't consume that much marijuana and that he needs to sell it to make money to take care of his family," police said.

Davison was taken into custody and faces a felony count of dealing marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of possessing the drug.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds told The Times last month that he was already seeing an impact locally from the legalization of marijuana in neighboring Michigan and predicted it will lead to increased highway deaths and crime.