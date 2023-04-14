VALPARAISO — Bond was set this week at $10,000 cash for a 34-year-old Kouts man facing six felony counts stemming from allegations of repeatedly molesting a girl when she was 12, court documents show.

Scott Neiswinger made an initial court appearance Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, where he was placed on pretrial supervision if released from jail and ordered to avoid having any further contact with the alleged victim while his case proceeds.

He also requested and was granted the services of a public defender.

Neiswinger, who was booked into the Porter County jail Wednesday, is charged with four counts of child molesting, child solicitation and sexual battery, records show.

The accusations came to light Feb. 18, 2022 when the girl reported that Neiswinger, whom she knew, tried to kiss her and touched her inappropriately, a Kouts police officer said.

The girl's mother said a doorbell camera showed Neiswinger entering the home in question at the time of the alleged abuse after he had told her he was at another site, police said. He was then seen leaving the home a short time later with clothes in his hand.

"(The mother) stated that she asked him if he wanted to talk about something and he responded that he knows how this stuff goes and that he was going to kill himself," police said.

The alleged victim later told investigators that Neiswinger groped her over her clothing on the night in question, a charging document says.

"Victim 1 stated that the touching started before the holidays (2021)," police said.

The first incident involved Neiswinger slapping her backside, followed a few days later by him groping her, according to police.

"Victim 1 stated that she told him to stop, but he was unbothered by this and only stopped when he heard her mother's car door," a court record says.

Neiswinger reportedly told the girl he would buy her new clothing if she allowed the alleged abuse.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer scheduled a trial in the case for Oct. 23.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Nicholas Longstreet Anthony Villarreal Adam Neal Marcus White Anthony Schmidt Simon Allen Wilkins De Gracia Perez Tori Hunt Pablo Winder Aaron Metzger Luke Hardin Christine Bailey Melissa Wilke Devon Willy John Brigham Scott Neiswinger Brett James Paul Kwiecinski Edward Drozd Edward Luick Eduardo Yanez Kerry Kirk Mark Letson Jr. Jamie Diaz Joseph Foster-Franklin Don Spicer Stephanie Palmowski David Johnson III Eric Perez Benjamin Korzeniewski Scott Bailey Amanda Chipps John Knezevich Daniel Henson Robin Statum Ismael Sanchez Andrew Krachinski John Nauracy Sarah Budgin