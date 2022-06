Porter County man pleads to sex with 14-year-old, possessing Ketamine

VALPARAISO — A 20-year-old Chesterton-area man pleaded guilty Friday to knowingly having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and illegally possessing the drug Ketamine.

Elijah Fleming struck the proposed deal with prosecutors, who agreed to drop several other charges stemming from the two cases and capping his potential term behind bars at two years.

Fleming will be required to register as a sex offender if the deal is finalized and must undergo a sex-offender evaluation and any recommended treatment.

Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Clymer took the proposed plea agreement under consideration until July 22, suggesting that prosecutors make sure to bring the deal to the attention of the alleged victim.

The judge also clarified that the proposal does not limit the length of probation.

Fleming, who has 116 days of jail credit as of Friday toward any future sentence, pleaded guilty to felony sexual battery and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The Porter County sex case stems from October 2020 when a 14-year-old girl told police she met Fleming a month earlier on Snapchat and told him her age, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month, picked her up, gave her marijuana and had sex with her, police said.

Porter County police took Fleming into custody in May 2021 at a Portage mobile home, where they said they also found drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in further charges.

Clymer had revoked Fleming's bond in March after learning he was charged with two new felony counts in neighboring Lake County of sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is accused of repeatedly having sex in October with a girl in Cedar Lake he knew to be 14, according to a court document.

The case parallels the allegations in Porter County in that Fleming is accused of meeting a 14-year-old girl on the instant messaging app Snapchat and smoking marijuana with her before sex, records show.

