Porter County man says molest claims not all true; judge deems him a substantial risk

VALPARAISO — A Porter County judge was left speechless Friday morning while attempting to make it clear to a 79-year-old Union Township man that he faces serious allegations of molesting a young girl over a period of several years.
When the accused, Joseph Coto, questioned how much distance he must keep between he and the alleged victim per the terms of a no-contact order, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said, "If she comes over, you leave."
Coto asked if going to another room in the house would be fine, to which Clymer responded, "I would go miles and miles away."
When reminded by the judge about the seriousness of allegations facing him, Coto said, "Those charges are all not real."
Coto was cut off and told his statements were hurting his defense.
The exchange came during the initial hearing for Coto, who faces four felony counts of child molesting, including two that carry potential prison terms of 20 to 40 years behind bars.
Coto, who appeared to be in a wheelchair at the county jail during the video hearing, said he understood the charges, "but I don't agree with everything."
While a defense attorney argued that Coto should be released without bond while his case proceeds, Clymer sided with prosecutors and set bond at $5,000 cash. The judge said Coto poses a substantial risk to others.
Coto said he does not have the money to post bond, but Clymer told him if released, he will be required to steer well clear of the alleged victim and check in regularly with officials.
Porter County police said they were alerted to the case Nov. 18 when a fourth-grade student at Simatovich Elementary School came forward following a body safety class the day before with claims she had been touched inappropriately by Coto, who is known to her family.
The alleged victim told investigators Coto molested her several times while tickling her, a charging document says. The abuse began about three years prior and the last incident took place two months before it was revealed, the girl said.
The girl said Coto would touch her, use a sex toy on her and asked her to perform a sex act, police said.
The girl reportedly told police another adult walked in at least once while the abuse was occurring and the woman did nothing more than tell Coto to watch television. The woman also failed to inform the girl's mother of the abuse, the girl said.
Coto admitted to the allegations while being questioned at the Porter County Sheriff's Department, a charging document says. Police searched his home and said they found items linked to the abuse. They also found a note from the girl and a photo of the girl and a boy sitting on Coto's dresser.
Clymer awarded Coto the services of a public defender when Coto said he does not have the resources to hire a private attorney.
A trial was set in the case for May 23, with preliminary hearings Feb. 18 and April 22.