Porter County man says molest claims not all true; judge deems him a substantial risk

Coto said he does not have the money to post bond, but Clymer told him if released, he will be required to steer well clear of the alleged victim and check in regularly with officials.

Porter County police said they were alerted to the case Nov. 18 when a fourth-grade student at Simatovich Elementary School came forward following a body safety class the day before with claims she had been touched inappropriately by Coto, who is known to her family.

The alleged victim told investigators Coto molested her several times while tickling her, a charging document says. The abuse began about three years prior and the last incident took place two months before it was revealed, the girl said.

The girl said Coto would touch her, use a sex toy on her and asked her to perform a sex act, police said.

The girl reportedly told police another adult walked in at least once while the abuse was occurring and the woman did nothing more than tell Coto to watch television. The woman also failed to inform the girl's mother of the abuse, the girl said.