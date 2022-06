Porter County man sentenced for enticing children to produce pornography, feds say

HAMMOND — A 21-year-old Kouts man was sentenced to 180 months in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Kody Yednak persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct in January 2021 for the purpose of producing child pornography, according to court documents.

He then persuaded a different minor in March 2021 to also engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, Johnson said.

"The investigation revealed the minors were approximately 10 and 11 years old," he said.

Yednak was sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon.

His prison term is to be followed by two years of supervised release, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Chang.

