Porter County man sentenced for sex with 14-year-old faces same crime in Lake County

VALPARAISO — A 20-year-old Chesterton-area man, who is accused of having sexual contact with a minor in Lake County, was sentenced Friday to jail time and mental-health counseling for the same type of offense in Porter County.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer modified a plea agreement at the last minute Friday to allow a one-year period of probation for the mental-health treatment in addition to two-and-a-half years behind bars for Elijah Fleming.

Fleming will then spend a year on probation and be required to register as a sex offender and comply with those strict limitations and requirements.

"I just want to apologize for the stuff I did," Fleming said during the sentencing hearing.

Fleming said his actions have had an impact on his life, causing him to miss family holidays and gatherings.

He said he did not realize the seriousness of his actions and called them the "biggest regret of my life."

Earlier in the hearing, the mother of the young victim, said the sexual battery has caused trauma for the girl and the family. The girl now suffers from anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and is no longer an excelling student.

Despite the impact, the mother said her family is prepared to move forward after sentencing.

"As of today, we are no longer Elijah Fleming's victims," she said.

Fleming pleaded guilty in late June to felony counts of sexual battery and possession of a narcotic drug.

The Porter County sex case stems from October 2020 when a 14-year-old girl told police she met Fleming a month earlier on Snapchat and told him her age, police said. Fleming then reached out to her the following month, picked her up, gave her marijuana and had sex with her, police said.

Porter County police took Fleming into custody in May 2021 at a Portage mobile home, where they said they also found drugs and paraphernalia, resulting in the further charges.

Clymer had revoked Fleming's bond in March after learning he was charged with two new felony counts in neighboring Lake County of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Fleming is accused of repeatedly having sex in October with a girl in Cedar Lake he knew to be 14, according to a court document.

The case parallels the allegations in Porter County in that Fleming is accused of meeting a 14-year-old girl on the instant messaging app Snapchat and smoking marijuana with her before sex, records show.

A probation officer told the court Friday that if Fleming is convicted in Lake County, he could be required to register as a sex offender for life.