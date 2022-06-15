Porter County man tells police he tried to have sex with mentally disabled family member

VALPARAISO — Jurors watched Wednesday morning as Porter resident Elon Howe told a detective while being videotaped how he attempted to have sexual intercourse with an intellectually disabled family member.

While describing how the adult woman "liked attention," Howe, 58, took blame for his actions.

"I'm the bad person," he told Porter police Detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik during the July 29, 2019, interview.

"I don't trust myself," he said at a different point in the interview.

A video version of the interview was shown to jurors during the second day of evidence in the trial against Howe, who faces felony counts of rape and incest. He is represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf

The rape charge was filed under the claim the alleged victim was unable to consent to sex due to her mental disability, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan has said.

Komisarcik testified that Porter police were alerted to the accusations on July 10, 2019, and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019, when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex acts and the pain it causes her.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Komisarcik said the woman's responses reminded her of a 5-year-old child.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer ruled last month that the woman, who reportedly has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, is not competent to testify during the trial.

"It's been a gradual build up for a year or two," Howe said during his police interview.

When asked if his wife knew about the alleged abuse, Howe responded, "I'm not going to talk about that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.