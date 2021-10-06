 Skip to main content
Porter County mistrial after accused, witness test positive for COVID-19
VALPARAISO — A mistrial has been declared in a gun and drug case after the accused and a witness tested positive for COVID-19, according to the court.

Jury selection took place Monday and the evidence portion of the trial against Allen Lee Patton started Tuesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, the court said.

But the trial reportedly came to a quick and premature end Wednesday morning when the judge learned Patton and a witness tested positive for the contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.

Patton, 28, who is listed with home addresses in Kokomo and Chicago, faces a felony count of removing or altering identification marks on a gun and misdemeanor marijuana possession, court records show.

A Porter County police officer said Patton was nabbed with the altered and loaded Glock 19 handgun and magazine in a vehicle May 11, 2020. The gun also had an illegal "full-auto" switch attached, police said.

Patton was also found to be in possession at the time of 6 grams of marijuana, according to police.

The trial would have continued Wednesday had the mistrial not been declared.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22.

