Porter County mistrial after accused, witness test positive for COVID-19

Allen Lee Patton
Provided
VALPARAISO — A mistrial has been declared in a gun and drug case after the accused and a witness tested positive for COVID-19, according to the court.
Jury selection took place Monday and the evidence portion of the trial against Allen Lee Patton started Tuesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, the court said.
But the trial reportedly came to a quick and premature end Wednesday morning when the judge learned Patton and a witness tested positive for the contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.
Patton, 28, who is listed with home addresses in Kokomo and Chicago, faces a felony count of removing or altering identification marks on a gun and misdemeanor marijuana possession, court records show.
A Porter County police officer said Patton was nabbed with the altered and loaded Glock 19 handgun and magazine in a vehicle May 11, 2020. The gun also had an illegal "full-auto" switch attached, police said.
Patton was also found to be in possession at the time of 6 grams of marijuana, according to police.
The trial would have continued Wednesday had the mistrial not been declared.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Alan Richards Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 29 Residence: South Bend Booking Number: 2103878
Charges: Weapons/ Dangerous possession and unlawful transfer of a firearm, felony
Amber York
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2103875
Charges: P ossession of a controlled substance, felony
Andrew Mula
Arrest date: Sept. 25, 2021 Age: 56 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103831
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Andrew Smith
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 28 Residence: 2103859 Booking Number: Portage
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Averell Williams Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103846
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Bradley Engle
Arrest date: Sept. 25, 2021 Age: 49 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2103829
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Brian Blanton
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103841
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Cassie Singleton
Arrest date: Sept. 30, 2021 Age: 24 Residence: North Judson Booking Number: 2103891
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe/needle, felony
Cazorrea Morgan
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 23 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2103853
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Danny Pinkney Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103880
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Dustin Stutler
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103858
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Guy Trueblood II
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 2103839
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Heather Ward
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103855
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Jace Winchester-Harmon
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2021 Age: 22 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2103837
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Jason Hutchins
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103840
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jeffrey Easton
Arrest date: Sept. 26, 2021 Age: 40 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2103838
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jon Ponce De Leon
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 30 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103882
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jorden Blaser
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 28 Residence: Green Bay, WI Booking Number: 2103865
Charges: Dealing marijuana/hash/salvia, felony
Kaley McLendon
Arrest date: Sept. 30, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2103886
Charges: Possession cocaine, felony
Katrina Watts
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 24 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2103860
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kayla Kotlowski
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 2103851
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kaytlen Provins
Arrest date: Sept. 30, 2021 Age: 25 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103893
Charges: Robbery, felony
Kevin Hilliard
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 60 Residence: Oak Forest Booking Number: 2103844
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maria Estrada
Arrest date: Sept. 27, 2021 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103856
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Michael Baker
Arrest date: Sept. 30, 2021 Age: 52 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2103895
Charges: OWI, felony
Sean Graham Jr.
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2103876
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Sherry Sanchez
Arrest date: Sept. 30, 2021 Age: 48 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2103887
Charges: OWI, felony
Timothy Hundt
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 40 Residence: Plymouth, IN Booking Number: 2103873
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Trista Baker
Arrest date: Sept. 28, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103861
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Walter Osborne
Arrest date: Sept. 25, 2021 Age: 67 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2103828
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Udchitz III
Arrest date: Sept. 29, 2021 Age: 29 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2103885
Chares: Possession h ypodermic syringe/needle, felony
