Porter County mom and 17-year-old son charged following crash, police say

CHESTERTON — A 17-year-old Chesterton boy without a driver's license and his mother both face charges after the boy drove off the roadway and crashed into a mailbox on South 15th Street, police say.

The boy told Chesterton police he was southbound shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle drove in front of him forced him to leave the roadway, according to the incident report.

Several witnesses told police there was no other vehicle involved.

The boy faces a charge of operating a vehicle while never receiving a license, police said.

The mother, who is not being identified to protect the identity of the juvenile, faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was cited for permitting an unlicensed individual to drive, according to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.