Porter County mom fails to dodge charges from son's murder case

VALPARAISO — A judge has rejected a defense request to dismiss the two most serious charges against Chesterton resident Roxann Kerner, who is accused of attempting to cover up the murders of two Lake County teens carried out by her son.
Kerner, 47, had argued that allegations she attempted to steer investigators toward a suspect other than her son and lied while on the witness stand during her son's trial do not involve "evidence that is material to the underlying investigation," according to court records.
The defense further argued that Kerner is exempt from prosecution under a state law "intended to protect parents from prosecution for obstruction of justice and false informing," the ruling states.
In denying the motion to dismiss, Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish cited case law that determined, "If testimony alleged to be false is of no importance and immaterial it cannot be made the basis for a charge of perjury."
Kerner is accused, in part, of providing police with false information designed to steer them toward another person while her son, Connor Kerner, was a suspect in the murder investigation.
"Is the identity of a suspect material to a criminal case?" the judge wrote in his ruling. "Framed that simply, the answer is clearly, 'Yes, the identity of the murderer is material to a murder case.' "
Roxann Kerner is further accused of giving false testimony during her son's trial about her role in the rental of a trailer her son hoped to use to dispose of the torched car and bodies of the murder victims.
When asked if she played any role in the rental, Roxann Kerner replied, "Not really, I was in the middle of a work call," the ruling states.
Yet a surveillance video shows her and her son discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.
"Is the disposition of the corpse material to a murder case?" Fish asked in his ruling. "And the answer is again, 'Yes.' "
On the question of whether state lawmakers failed to add a parental exception for obstruction of justice and false informing, Fish said the defense provided no case law on which he could respond.
"The court must concede that the legislature knew exactly what it was doing when it exempted parents from one crime but not others," the judge said.
Roxann Kerner is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 25 on the felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing.
A jury found her son, Connor Kerner, 20, of Valparaiso, guilty in October on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson in the Feb. 25, 2019, murders of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Connor Kerner was sentenced in December to 179 years behind bars in the same courtroom where his mother's case is pending. Connor Kerner since has appealed.
Connor Kerner's co-defendant, John Silva II, 20, of Hamlet, went to trial in June, which resulted in a hung jury. Prosecutors still are considering whether to retry the case, and a hearing is scheduled for late Monday morning.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to being in the basement of the Hebron-area home when the killings occurred and then aiding in cleaning up the scene, police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during both trials.
Connor Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill and Lanham after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal, according to the records. Connor Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with flammable liquids containers and set the vehicle on fire.