Porter County mom fails to dodge charges from son's murder case

Roxann Kerner is further accused of giving false testimony during her son's trial about her role in the rental of a trailer her son hoped to use to dispose of the torched car and bodies of the murder victims.

When asked if she played any role in the rental, Roxann Kerner replied, "Not really, I was in the middle of a work call," the ruling states.

Yet a surveillance video shows her and her son discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.

"Is the disposition of the corpse material to a murder case?" Fish asked in his ruling. "And the answer is again, 'Yes.' "

On the question of whether state lawmakers failed to add a parental exception for obstruction of justice and false informing, Fish said the defense provided no case law on which he could respond.

"The court must concede that the legislature knew exactly what it was doing when it exempted parents from one crime but not others," the judge said.

Roxann Kerner is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 25 on the felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing.