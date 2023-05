VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Hebron woman faces a felony neglect charge based on allegations of growing and selling hallucinogenic mushrooms out of her home where her four children lived, according to police.

The allegations against Crystal Robinson stem back to Sept. 24, 2022, charging documents say.

The charge alleging neglect of a dependent accuses Robinson of placing her dependent children in a situation that endangered their life or health.

The children had access to the area of the home where the psilocybin mushrooms were being grown, stored and/or sold, Hebron police said.

Robinson is further charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance for allegedly caring out the illegal activities where the children also lived, a court document says.

Robinson was booked into the Porter County jail Wednesday and has since bonded out, records show.

Her case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Dawn Tucker Karen Snyder Anthony Maxberry Flavio Quintanilla Jeremy Riley Brayden Joseph Stephen Kearney Jason Hammer Crystal Robinson Rebecca Masse Nicholas Kleihege Marteus Holbrook Brandon Welshan Mitchell Rospierski Kevin Shufford II Tumen Tysrendorzhiev Georgina Houston Leona Riley Sandra Dombrowski Wardell Brown Timothy Burton Kaylee Schoenenberger Jennifer Bish Tucker Morse Dustin Mathews Aiden McAlvey William Milan Joshua Heaviland Sierra Kindy Joseph Bauer Giovani Phan Karen Hanchar Jordan Lewis Andres Cadena Sean Webster Abigail Ziembicki Julia Shannon Paul Hudak Jr. Zachary Davenport