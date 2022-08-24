Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old woman faces a felony count of neglect after her 11-year-old daughter contacted county police early Tuesday saying her mother had left her and her two younger brothers home alone all night, according to the incident report.
"(The girl) advised she did not sleep much all night due to worrying about the status and location of her mother," Porter County police said.
"She stated she is frequently left to care for the brothers (ages 3 and 1) on her own, but she and (her brother) needed to go to school," according to police.
Police said they tracked down the mother, identified as Kelsie Lemons, of South Haven, to a home in LaPorte County using her cell phone.
When Lemons returned to Porter County, she reportedly told police she left home around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to buy diapers and a vacuum. When a friend contacted her about having clothing for the children, Lemons said she drove to her friend's house and fell asleep there due to exhaustion.
Lemons said she attempted to call her daughter multiple times and the girl did not answer, according to the incident report.
"Kelsie stated she would never leave her children home alone during the daytime while they were awake, however she thought they were asleep, so she left them overnight," police said.
Lemons reportedly told police that since her daughter was a teenager, she thought she was fit to stay home alone overnight with her brothers.
The girl said she fell asleep and after waking up at 3:45 a.m., called her aunt, who did not come to the house because of Lemons "frequently exhibiting this type of behavior," police said.
She called her aunt again shortly before 6 a.m. and her aunt came over, the girl said.
Police said they found the interior of the house messy, with food scattered around the kitchen, couch cushions tossed about and a bed with a broken frame and missing linens.
Lemons was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent, police said.
Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted.
