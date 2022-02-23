 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Porter County mom jailed on accusations of failing to send child to school, records show

Courts - Stock art

VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Chesterton woman was arrested this week and faces a felony neglect charge based on accusations of failing to send her child to school since Jan. 12, court records show.

Chesterton police said they were contacted Feb. 8 by a therapist at the Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso that a student had not been to school for more than a month.

The therapist reportedly told police the school district has not excused the student from classes and that the mother has not provided the school with a medical certificate to support an illness-related absence.

The mother, whom The Times chose not to name to protect the child, was booked into Porter County Jail on Monday and later released after posting a $3,000 cash-only bond, court records show. She faces a felony count of neglect of a dependent and a court hearing is scheduled for March 2.

