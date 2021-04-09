Porter County mom of convicted killer to argue next month to drop charges against her

Kerner is accused of sending police what she intended to be an anonymous email tip on May 2, 2019, pointing the finger at a man other than her son for the Feb. 25, 2019, shooting deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in the attached garage at her parents' Hebron-area home, according to court documents.

Police said they were able to trace the email tip back to Roxann Kerner, despite her using a Virtual Private Network in an attempt to hide her IP address. Police said they linked four other anonymous email tips to Roxann Kerner and received none further after questioning her attorney about the messages.

Roxann Kerner, who testified in her son's murder trial after prosecutors and the judge agreed to grant her immunity if she cooperated, told jurors she was not directly involved with the details of a trailer rental, charges state.

Yet a surveillance video shows her and son Connor Kerner discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.