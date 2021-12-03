Porter County mom pleads guilty to trying to derail police in son's double murder case

Salinas also told the judge he intends to call up to four witnesses during that sentencing hearing and provide letters ahead of time.

Brown questioned the purpose of the witnesses, whom he understands to be family members of the two victims in the murder case. The deceased are not victims in Roxann Kerner's case, Brown said, citing an appellate court ruling that referred to such a move as irrelevant.

Fish took the challenge under consideration.

In addition to providing police with false information designed to steer them toward a person other than her son during the murder investigation, Roxann Kerner was accused of giving false testimony during her son's trial about her role in the rental of a trailer her son hoped to use to dispose of the torched car and bodies of the murder victims.

When asked if she played any role in the rental, Roxann Kerner replied, "Not really, I was in the middle of a work call," court records show.

Yet a surveillance video shows her and her son discussing the rental at the business and listening to instructions on how to use the winch to load a vehicle on the trailer, police said.

Roxann Kerner had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 25, but Fish vacated that and preliminary hearings.