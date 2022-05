Porter County mom tells cops man showed her gun when she asked him to leave

PORTAGE — A Lake Station man faces felony charges after allegedly pulling a handgun after a local woman asked him to leave the home she shares with her children, Porter County police say.

Ryan Shearer, 36, was taken into custody on felony counts of possessing a firearm as serious violent felon and residential entry, and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and criminal mischief, police said.

Police said they were called at 1:29 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of Fox River Road, where the homeowner told them she allowed Shearer to stay with her, but then asked him to leave after he had friends over to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

It was at that point he produced a black handgun and the woman locked him out of the house and hid, police said.

She later told police Shearer never pointed the gun at her or threatened her. But he did continue yelling and pounding on the door when locked out of the house.

The woman said her children, who were home at the time, remained asleep and were unaware of the situation, police said.

Shearer admitted to knocking on the door after being locked out, but denied having a gun, according to the incident report. Police said they found the loaded .380-caliber handgun in question near an outside deck at the house after Shearer was taken into custody.

