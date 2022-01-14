Porter County mom will not join son behind bars after giving false tip in his murder case

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton woman who admitted to giving police a false tip blaming another man for the double murder carried out by her son will not join her son her behind bars.

Roxann Kerner was sentenced to 18 months of formal probation after striking a deal with prosecutors when pleading guilty last month to a felony count of obstruction of justice, court records show.

A felony at that level carries a potential of six months to 2 1/2 years behind bars.

Prosecutors further agreed to drop a felony count of perjury and misdemeanor false informing as part of the plea agreement that was approved by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Roxann Kerner is mother of 20-year-old Connor Kerner, who was found guilty in October 2020 on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

Connor Kerner is serving a 154-year term, which amounts to a lifetime behind bars.