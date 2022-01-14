Porter County mom will not join son behind bars after giving false tip in his murder case

VALPARAISO — A Chesterton woman who admitted to giving police a false tip blaming another man for the double murder carried out by her son will not join her son her behind bars.
Roxann Kerner was sentenced to 18 months of formal probation after striking a deal with prosecutors when pleading guilty last month to a felony count of obstruction of justice, court records show.
A felony at that level carries a potential of six months to 2 1/2 years behind bars.
Prosecutors further agreed to drop a felony count of perjury and misdemeanor false informing as part of the plea agreement that was approved by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.
Roxann Kerner is mother of 20-year-old Connor Kerner, who was found guilty in October 2020 on two counts of murder, two counts of murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and one count of arson in the Feb. 25, 2019, deaths of Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Connor Kerner is serving a 154-year term, which amounts to a lifetime behind bars.
In addition to providing police with false information and attempting to disguise her identity to steer them toward a person other than her son during the murder investigation, Roxann Kerner was accused of giving false testimony during her son's trial about her role in the rental of a trailer her son hoped to use to dispose of the torched car and bodies of the murder victims.
Connor Kerner's co-defendant, John Silva II, 21, of Hamlet, went to trial in June, which resulted in a hung jury. Prosecutors plan to retry the case starting April 11 and continuing more than two weeks if needed.
Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to being in the basement of the Hebron-area home when the killings occurred and then aiding in cleaning up the scene, police said. A recording of the murders he made was played during both trials.
Connor Kerner reportedly told a confidential informant he shot Grill and Lanham after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal, according to the records. Connor Kerner loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham in the trunk of a Honda Civic following their slayings, along with flammable liquids containers and set the vehicle on fire.