Porter County motel owner charged after attempting to toss non-paying customer, police say

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — The owner of a local motel wound up behind bars on a battery charge after taking matters into her own hands and attempting to evict a customer who owes $6,0000 in past due rent, Porter County police said.

The accused, Rosemary Duron, 53, owner of Elkay motel at 53 W. U.S. 6, said she was frustrated the female customer had not yet been removed by police after receiving an eviction notice.

The customer said she was notified Tuesday that she had five days to leave the motel, according to police. Duron then showed up Friday at her room and began throwing her property into the parking lot and pushing her in the process, police said.

The woman accused Duron of grabbing her around the neck and assaulting her, according to the incident report.

Duron admitted to attempting to remove the customer and said there was a physical altercation, police said.

Duron faces a misdemeanor battery charge, the report shows.

