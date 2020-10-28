Porter County motorist nabbed with heroin later arrested after leaving health center, police say

CHESTERTON — Shortly after being nabbed behind the wheel of car with suspected heroin and possibly under the influence of the illegal drug, a woman was caught shoplifting after walking away from a health care center where she was left for observation, police said.

Sara Darnell, 38, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of possessing narcotics and a hypodermic needle, and a misdemeanor count possession of paraphernalia, according to Chesterton police.

An officer said he first spotted Darnell about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 standing outside her vehicle talking to another motorist in the northbound turning lane of eastbound Indian Boundary Road at Ind. 49.

Darnell was stopped by police after unsafely leaving that lane and cutting off other traffic to continue east on Indian Boundary Road.

The officer said he spotted signs of illicit drug use, including visible needle marks on Darnell's hands, a halved pop can containing a cotton swab soaked in a brown liquid and then later a hypodermic syringe with a dark liquid inside and baggies containing what was believed to be heroin, according to the incident report.