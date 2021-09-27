Porter County murder trial delayed, now 4.5 years after filing

VALPARAISO — The upcoming trial in a Lake Eliza murder case has been continued until May, or nearly four and a half years after the accused, Karen Sons, was charged with the crime.

Sons was to go to trial Nov. 2, but defense attorney Clay Patton requested the delay Monday morning, saying evaluations have yet to be done on his client.

The prosecutor had no objection to the delay and Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, who just took over his post at the start of this year, reset the trial for May 23 with a pretrial hearing April 4.

Sons, who appeared for the hearing via a video-conference call from the county jail, put her head down upon being asked about the delay request.

"Yes, I guess I have to," she said.

Fish encouraged her to cooperate with the upcoming evaluation.

Sons has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, arguing she shot 54-year-old Robert Head Dec. 8, 2017 at the couple's home on California Avenue in the Lake Eliza area out of self-defense.

She told police Head pointed a gun at her face and she heard it click, so she pulled the trigger on the .22-caliber rifle she was holding and shot Head. Sons shot him in the head, according to court records.