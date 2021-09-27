 Skip to main content
Porter County murder trial delayed, now 4.5 years after filing
Porter County murder trial delayed, now 4.5 years after filing

VALPARAISO — The upcoming trial in a Lake Eliza murder case has been continued until May, or nearly four and a half years after the accused, Karen Sons, was charged with the crime.

Sons was to go to trial Nov. 2, but defense attorney Clay Patton requested the delay Monday morning, saying evaluations have yet to be done on his client.

The prosecutor had no objection to the delay and Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish, who just took over his post at the start of this year, reset the trial for May 23 with a pretrial hearing April 4.

Sons, who appeared for the hearing via a video-conference call from the county jail, put her head down upon being asked about the delay request.

"Yes, I guess I have to," she said.

Fish encouraged her to cooperate with the upcoming evaluation.

Sons has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, arguing she shot 54-year-old Robert Head Dec. 8, 2017 at the couple's home on California Avenue in the Lake Eliza area out of self-defense.

Prosecutors say Lake Eliza woman killed man because she feared losing his Social Security benefits

She told police Head pointed a gun at her face and she heard it click, so she pulled the trigger on the .22-caliber rifle she was holding and shot Head. Sons shot him in the head, according to court records.

The doctor who conducted the autopsy said the wound suffered by Head was not consistent with the story given by Sons, police said.

Sons told police she stayed at home with Head's body during the three days in question, but video evidence shows she was out using debit cards, prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors believe Sons may have shot and killed Head because he was attempting to redirect his Social Security benefits away from her.

 Provided, Porter County Sheriff's Department
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

