Porter County overdoses, deaths rising; prevention lies with family, officials say

"Recent research has shown that the first line of defense in addressing the substance use phenomenon is simply parental engagement," Pelc said. "Parents have the ability to influence their children by becoming the example with role modeling positive behaviors throughout their life and the added bonus of encouraging family bonding and pro-social behaviors."

Parents also should be able to spot mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.

Introducing youths at early grade levels to age-appropriate material could have a greater impact on reducing alcohol and substance use over the course of their lifetime, Pelc said. The use of alcohol, marijuana or other drugs before 15 years of age has been found to increase the likelihood five times more of developing an alcohol or substance use disorder in adulthood.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite statistics that show using prescription medications increase the likelihood of using heroin by a staggering 40 times," Pelc said.

Germann said while serving as a speaker at the county jail's chemical dependency program graduations, he has seen how clean time away from drugs changes lives. Even better though would be to prevent the problem from every taking hold, he said.