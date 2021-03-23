Porter County overdoses, deaths rising; prevention lies with family, officials say

VALPARAISO — Just a few hours after Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann reached out Sunday afternoon to local media with concerns about rising drug overdoses and deaths, Porter and Burns Harbor emergency officials responded to a call of an unconscious man at a residence along U.S. 20.
Police and fire officials said they found the man in the backyard and administered the opiate-reversal drug Narcan.
"We're beyond an epidemic at this point," Germann said when contacted Monday.
The number of reported drug overdoses in Porter County have risen each year from 63 in 2018 to 112 last year, he said, quoting statistics provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department Heroin Overdose Response Team.
Even grimmer, the number of overdose deaths also have gone up each of those years from 11 to 36, Germann said.
"Every time there is a death, some family is burying a child," he said.
This upward trend appears to be continuing this year with 22 overdoses and 11 deaths reported so far, Germann said.
Police and the county prosecutor's office are doing what they can to target those providing the drugs and are placing a greater emphasis on the larger dealers, he said. Where Germann is seeking help in how to reduce the demand.
"Whatever we're doing isn't working," he said.
Dawn Pelc, executive director of the Porter County Substance Abuse Council, said, "The research is clear that the straight line to decreasing overdoses is prevention. Prevention is the before and overdose is the after."
Adolescents saved by a dose of Narcan return to using drugs with potentially deadly results, she said.
"Why is this happening?" she asked. "The brain develops in stages and isn’t fully developed with decision-making capabilities and risk-taking safeguards in place until about 25 years old. What this means is that many decisions are ruled by emotions and they are unable to discern danger or innate fear mechanisms."
"So, they act out stimulating the pleasure/reward portion of the brain and returning again and again for the same pleasure and excitement," Pelc said. "Stimulating this area of the brain at this critical time of formation is indicative of setting the stage for addiction."
Other factors combine to fuel this cycle of substance abuse, including family problems, undiagnosed mental health disorders and adverse childhood experiences.
"The good news is that there are also protective factors that act to counterbalance the negative factors such as attachment and bonding to family, pro-social family involvement and family recognition of positive behaviors," she said.
"Recent research has shown that the first line of defense in addressing the substance use phenomenon is simply parental engagement," Pelc said. "Parents have the ability to influence their children by becoming the example with role modeling positive behaviors throughout their life and the added bonus of encouraging family bonding and pro-social behaviors."
Parents also should be able to spot mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
Introducing youths at early grade levels to age-appropriate material could have a greater impact on reducing alcohol and substance use over the course of their lifetime, Pelc said. The use of alcohol, marijuana or other drugs before 15 years of age has been found to increase the likelihood five times more of developing an alcohol or substance use disorder in adulthood.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cite statistics that show using prescription medications increase the likelihood of using heroin by a staggering 40 times," Pelc said.
Germann said while serving as a speaker at the county jail's chemical dependency program graduations, he has seen how clean time away from drugs changes lives. Even better though would be to prevent the problem from every taking hold, he said.
"How do we convince an 18-year-old to not make the choice (of trying drugs)?" he asked.