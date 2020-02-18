Porter County police accepting applications

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is accepting applications for probationary patrol officers.

Applications can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff department office, 2755 Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.

Applications are also available online at portercountysheriff.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pre-employment applications must be returned in person or by mail to the sheriff's office by 4:00 p.m. April 17. A complete application packet will be issued to those who successfully complete this first phase of the process.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Cpl. Benjamin McFalls at 219-477-3102 or email him at pio@porterco-ps.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.