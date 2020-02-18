Porter County police accepting applications

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is accepting applications for probationary patrol officers.
Applications can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff department office, 2755 Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.
Applications are also available online at portercountysheriff.com.
The pre-employment applications must be returned in person or by mail to the sheriff's office by 4:00 p.m. April 17. A complete application packet will be issued to those who successfully complete this first phase of the process.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Cpl. Benjamin McFalls at 219-477-3102 or email him at pio@porterco-ps.org.