Porter County police accepting applications
Porter County Sheriff's Department

Porter County Sheriff's Department

Porter County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is accepting applications for probationary patrol officers.

Applications can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the sheriff department office, 2755 Ind. 49 in Valparaiso.

Applications are also available online at portercountysheriff.com.

The pre-employment applications must be returned in person or by mail to the sheriff's office by 4:00 p.m. April 17. A complete application packet will be issued to those who successfully complete this first phase of the process.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Cpl. Benjamin McFalls at 219-477-3102 or email him at pio@porterco-ps.org.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

