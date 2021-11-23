Porter County police fundraise for officer diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia

PORTER COUNTY — After an officer was suddenly diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, the Porter County Sheriff's staff have rallied together to gather support.

Porter County Sheriff's Office has launched a campaign to aid Officer Chris Vanderpool and his family during a challenging time.

"Unfortunately, I am writing you with a heavy heart," Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said in a news release. "One of our very best has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Officer Christopher Vanderpool was hired in 2018 and was one of the first new hires I had the pleasure of training. It was clear from the start, Officer Vanderpool had a heart for his community and wanted to serve. He quickly became well known at our office for his hard work and integrity."

McFalls said he recently became a field training officer, a role he has excelled in.

Vanderpool was on vacation in Michigan when he started not feeling well, which led him to seeing a doctor on Nov. 16, said Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds.

He was initially diagnosed with mononucleosis, however because he felt something still didn't feel right, he went back for a doctor's visit.