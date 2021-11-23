Porter County police fundraise for officer diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia

PORTER COUNTY — After an officer was suddenly diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, the Porter County Sheriff's staff have rallied together to gather support.
Porter County Sheriff's Office has launched a campaign to aid Officer Chris Vanderpool and his family during a challenging time.
"Unfortunately, I am writing you with a heavy heart," Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said in a news release. "One of our very best has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Officer Christopher Vanderpool was hired in 2018 and was one of the first new hires I had the pleasure of training. It was clear from the start, Officer Vanderpool had a heart for his community and wanted to serve. He quickly became well known at our office for his hard work and integrity."
McFalls said he recently became a field training officer, a role he has excelled in.
Vanderpool was on vacation in Michigan when he started not feeling well, which led him to seeing a doctor on Nov. 16, said Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds.
He was initially diagnosed with mononucleosis, however because he felt something still didn't feel right, he went back for a doctor's visit.
It was then discovered that his white blood cell count was extremely high and after more testing, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
The disease is a rapid progression of cancer in the blood and bone marrow.
Vanderpool is in a clinic in Cleveland, Ohio to undergo treatment for the upcoming eight weeks with the support of his loved ones.
The Porter County Sheriff's Office launched a campaign to help Vanderpool and his family with lodging, gas and food.
The agency aims to raise $10,000 for the officer and family during their challenging times.
Anyone who wishes to make a contribution is asked to send checks payable to Michelle Bosstel and send them to the Porter County Sheriff's Office at 2755 Indiana 49 in Valparaiso.