Porter County police fundraise for officer diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia
alert urgent

Porter County police fundraise for officer diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia

PORTER COUNTY — After an officer was suddenly diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, the Porter County Sheriff's staff have rallied together to gather support. 

Porter County Sheriff's Office has launched a campaign to aid Officer Chris Vanderpool and his family during a challenging time. 

"Unfortunately, I am writing you with a heavy heart," Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls said in a news release. "One of our very best has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Officer Christopher Vanderpool was hired in 2018 and was one of the first new hires I had the pleasure of training. It was clear from the start, Officer Vanderpool had a heart for his community and wanted to serve. He quickly became well known at our office for his hard work and integrity."

McFalls said he recently became a field training officer, a role he has excelled in.

Vanderpool was on vacation in Michigan when he started not feeling well, which led him to seeing a doctor on Nov. 16, said Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds. 

He was initially diagnosed with mononucleosis, however because he felt something still didn't feel right, he went back for a doctor's visit.

It was then discovered that his white blood cell count was extremely high and after more testing, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

The disease is a rapid progression of cancer in the blood and bone marrow. 

Vanderpool is in a clinic in Cleveland, Ohio to undergo treatment for the upcoming eight weeks with the support of his loved ones.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office launched a campaign to help Vanderpool and his family with lodging, gas and food.

The agency aims to raise $10,000 for the officer and family during their challenging times. 

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution is asked to send checks payable to Michelle Bosstel and send them to the Porter County Sheriff's Office at 2755 Indiana 49 in Valparaiso.

Officer Christopher Vanderpool

Officer Christopher Vanderpool

 Provided
