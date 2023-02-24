PORTAGE — A 21-year-old Gary woman, who allegedly led police on a high speed chase in a Porsche and then fled on foot, reportedly told officers she did so because she was "in a tough spot," the incident report says.

"Yamarre (McCollum) stated she did not want her sister's vehicle to be impounded," Porter County police said. "She further advised she would rather spend the night in jail than have nowhere to go."

The incident began around 2:53 a.m. Thursday when an officer spotted a black Porsche stopped southbound on Porter-Lake County Line Road near U.S. 20, the report says. The driver was standing outside the vehicle until the light changed green and then she got inside and drove off.

The vehicle was stopped and McCollum reportedly told police she was unaware the vehicle registration was expired. She further said the car belonged to her sister, who was in Texas, and that she was staying at her sister's Gary home, police said.

As the officer was completing paperwork in this vehicle, the Porsche took off, reaching a speed of 90 mph westbound on U.S. 20 and recklessly passing another vehicle, police said. The vehicle left the roadway a couple times during the pursuit and eventually pulled over along westbound Interstate 94 due to two flat tires.

McCollum then took off on foot and hopped a guardrail before being taken into custody, police said.

Police said they determined the vehicle had not been reported stolen and McCollum faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and never receiving a license.