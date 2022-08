Porter County police not seeking charges in wake of child shooting himself

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department says it has closed its investigation and is not seeking charges in the July 17 case of a 2-year-old Kouts boy who died after getting a hold of a gun and shooting himself.

The decision was announced in the wake of news that an 8-year-old boy shot and killed himself Wednesday night at his Lakes of the Four Seasons home.

That Lake County case is reportedly under investigation and is being reviewed by the county prosecutor's office.

"Prosecutor (Bernard) Carter does not typically comment on cases being reviewed and/or on open cases," an office spokesperson said Thursday morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Carter said.

The Kouts boy, identified as Wyatt Luczak, was pronounced dead July 19 after being rushed to the University of Chicago Medicine hospital, officials said at the time.

The agency listed in association with his case is the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

Porter County police were notified of the shooting at 11:06 a.m. July 17 and the child was initially taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Porter County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben McFalls said at the time.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," McFalls said Thursday.

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann, who was not immediately available Thursday morning for comment, has said his office has not yet been presented with the findings of the investigation and thus he is unable to say whether criminal charges will be filed.

Lake County police said Wednesday night deputies responded to the Lakes of the Four Seasons residence about 7:30 p.m. "in reference to an 8-year-old male accidentally shooting himself."

"The child was home alone when he gained access to a handgun and fatally shot himself," police said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez expressed sympathy for the dead child's relatives.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the family," he said.