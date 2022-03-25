Porter County police planning school bus patrols

Porter County police are planning to ramp up school bus patrols this spring.

Officers will be posted along bus routes to watch for speeding, reckless driving and stop-arm violations as part of the Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership.

"Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” Hebron Police Department Chief Joshua Noel said in a news release. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop-arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.”

More than 200 police departments across the state will take place in the spring enforcement blitz, including those across Northwest Indiana. Last year, they ticketed more than 2,700 drivers for stop-arm violations.

Drivers can face fines of up to $10,000 and have their license suspended for 90 days. Their driver's licenses can be suspended for up to a year for the second offense.

Police urge drivers to slow down, watch the road and never pass a bus with an extended stop arm and flashing lights unless it's on the other side of a highway separated by a median barrier.

