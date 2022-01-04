Porter County police release photo of man wanted on battery, meth charges

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on a 31-year-old man wanted on multiple felony warrants for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and failure to comply for possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph R. Meulemans is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes, and has multiple tattoos across his body and head, police said.

Meulemans has no known vehicle, but he frequents various locations throughout the Valparaiso area.

He likely will be found in the company of his wife, Tamma Meulemans (Singleton), according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Meulemans is encouraged to send an anonymous text message to 219-309-7760 or via the Submit a Tip in the department's app.

