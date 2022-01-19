Porter County police release photo of wanted woman

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking help locating a 44-year-old woman wanted on multiple felony warrants for theft and possession of narcotics.

Police released a photo of Carie Ann Rippe, who is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair (occasionally dyed blonde), green eyes, pierced ears and nose, and a few tattoos.

She has no known job or vehicles, but has previously owned a gold 2010 Ford Escape, police said.

Rippe has ties to the Portage and Chesterton areas, and is believed to frequent area hotels.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to submit an anonymous text or voicemail to 219-309-7760 or through the "Submit a Tip" option on the sheriff's department app.

