Porter County police release photos of two wanted individuals

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photographs in hopes the public can help locate two wanted individuals.
The first is Devin T. Drotar, 34, who is approximately 6-foot-3, weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and tattoos on his right forearm and left hand/wrist, police said.
He is wanted on failure to comply warrants based on allegations of dealing a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated, both violations of restoration court, police said.
He is possibly driving a gray 2008 Pontiac G6 with Indiana license plate 150RIR.
Drotar is believed to be with his girlfriend, Chelsea F. Evans, who is also wanted.
Evans, 29, is approximately 5-foot-6, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She has tattoos on both wrists and her right forearm.
Evans is wanted for two failure to comply/violation of probation warrants for possession of a syringe and theft charges, police said.
Both individuals are believed to be in the Porter County area, likely staying with friends or family, police said.
Anonymous tips can be sent via "Submit a Tip" in the sheriff department's app or via text message to 219-309-7760.