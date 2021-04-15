Porter County police release photos of two wanted individuals

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photographs in hopes the public can help locate two wanted individuals.

The first is Devin T. Drotar, 34, who is approximately 6-foot-3, weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and tattoos on his right forearm and left hand/wrist, police said.

He is wanted on failure to comply warrants based on allegations of dealing a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated, both violations of restoration court, police said.

He is possibly driving a gray 2008 Pontiac G6 with Indiana license plate 150RIR.

Drotar is believed to be with his girlfriend, Chelsea F. Evans, who is also wanted.

Evans, 29, is approximately 5-foot-6, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She has tattoos on both wrists and her right forearm.

Evans is wanted for two failure to comply/violation of probation warrants for possession of a syringe and theft charges, police said.

Both individuals are believed to be in the Porter County area, likely staying with friends or family, police said.