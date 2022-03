Porter County police release photos of wanted couple

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is seeking help locating a wanted couple.

The pair are identified by police as David A. Beliles, 33, and Amber M. Eidman, 41.

Beliles, who is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia with a prior offense and visiting a common nuisance, is described as 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, according to police.

He has a tattoo spread over eight fingers that reads, "overcome."

His fiancee, Eidman, is described as 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. She has a tattoo of an abstract design on the back of her neck.

She is wanted on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear on charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing marijuana, according to police.

Both individuals have ties to Portage and Valparaiso, and both have been known to stay and work in area hotels.

Tips can be left anonymously with the sheriff's app or by text/voicemail at 219-309-7760.

