Porter County police release photos of wanted man
VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photos in hopes the public can help locate a wanted man.

Police said they are seeking John Grdinich, who is believed to be staying in hotel rooms and with friends in Northwest Indiana with his wife, Amanda Grdinich (McDowell) and a young girl.

John Grdinich is wanted on two separate warrants, police said. One warrant is for failing to comply for a violation of drug court for possession of a syringe and the other is for failing to comply for violation of drug court for possession of a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated.

John Grdinich is described as being 6 feet in height and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Grdinich has several tattoos on both arms.

He has a history of working construction jobs, police said.

The group is likely travelling in a silver 2007 Jeep Compass four-door vehicle, police said.

Tips can be submitted via Submit a Tip or by text at 219-309-7760.

