Porter County police release photos of wanted man

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photos in hopes the public can help locate a wanted man.
Police said they are seeking John Grdinich, who is believed to be staying in hotel rooms and with friends in Northwest Indiana with his wife, Amanda Grdinich (McDowell) and a young girl.
John Grdinich is wanted on two separate warrants, police said. One warrant is for failing to comply for a violation of drug court for possession of a syringe and the other is for failing to comply for violation of drug court for possession of a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated.
John Grdinich is described as being 6 feet in height and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Grdinich has several tattoos on both arms.
He has a history of working construction jobs, police said.
The group is likely travelling in a silver 2007 Jeep Compass four-door vehicle, police said.
Tips can be submitted via Submit a Tip or by text at 219-309-7760.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Allison Nicole Morey
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101656
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Provided
Andrew Charles Shae Durant
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2101627
Charges: Drug possession, felony
Provided
Cheyenne May Winkiel
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2101659
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Christopher Jamal Wilson
Arrest date: April 28, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Houston, Texas Booking Number: 2101624
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Provided
David Allen Beliles
Arrest date: April 30, 2021 Age: 32 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2101647
Charges: Theft, felony
Provided
Desaree Yvonee McKinzie
Arrest date: April 28, 2021 Age: 63 Residence: South Holland Booking Number: 2101616
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Dustin Dewayne Bush
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2101593
Charges: Theft, felony
Provided
Dwight Edward Forman
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 82 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101629
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Provided
Esteban Garcia
Arrest date: April 25, 2021 Age: 40 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2101581
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Provided
Gerald Scott Payne
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 57 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2101594
Charges: Hypodermic needle possession, felony
Provided
Jalen Tyree Smith
Arrest date: April 30, 2021 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101643
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
James Charles Miller III
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2101588
Charges: Hypodermic needle possession, felony
Provided
Jamie Nichole Bell
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 37 Residence: Galesburg, Illinois Booking Number: 2101628
Charges: Methamphetamine possession, felony
Provided
Janet Marie Fink
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 68 Residence: Wheatfield Booking Number: 2101638
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Jennifer Ann Hauswirth
Arrest date: April 25, 2021 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101582
Charges: Theft, felony
Provided
Jennifer Nicole Najera
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101599
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Jeremy Adam Coria
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101631
Charges: Legend drug possession, felony
Provided
Jessica Mary Drake
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 26 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2101654
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Provided
John Michael Rooney
Arrest date: April 29, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 2101640
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Joseph Edward Czapczyk
Arrest date: April 25, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2101587
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Provided
Joshua Steve Phillips
Arrest date: April 28, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2101625
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Provided
Kyle Ray Piper
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 24 Residence: Hanna Booking Number: 2101602
Charges: OWI, felony
Provided
Lacee Geanette Christ
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Anderson, Indiana Booking Number: 2101592
Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, felony
Provided
Marcus Antonio Walker
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 19 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2101660
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Provided
Mitchell Carrillo
Arrest date: April 30, 2021 Age: 70 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2101642
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Nicholas Guadalupe Ramirez
Arrest date: April 25, 2021 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101578
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Orlando Maurel Turner Jr.
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 28 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 2101662
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Provided
Patrick David Miller
Arrest date: April 28, 2021 Age: 60 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2101619
Charges: Cocaine possession, felony
Provided
Rachel Anne Martiradonna
Arrest date: April 30, 2021 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2101646
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Robert Scott Scheffel
Arrest date: May 1, 2021 Age: 33 Residence: Griffith Booking Number: 2101658
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Provided
Sergio Rodriguez
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 44 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2101605
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
Stephanie Drake
Arrest date: April 30, 2021 Age: 27 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2101653
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Provided
Tonya Renee Brock
Arrest date: April 25, 2021 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2101584
Charges: Theft, felony
Provided
Vanessa Terrazas
Arrest date: April 26, 2021 Age: 35 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2101589
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Provided
