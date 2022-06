Porter County police release photos of wanted man

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department has released photos in hope the public can help locate a man wanted on felony narcotic and fraud charges.

The wanted man was identified by police as Marvin M. Buckland, 56.

He is 5 feet 11 inches in height, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Buckland has tattoo on his chest of a heart with a banner reading, "Marvin Tina Forever."

He is wanted on charges from Michigan of possessing narcotic equipment and fraud.

"Marvin has been known to work in the construction trade, and frequents the areas of LaPorte, Michigan City and Chesterton," police said.

Tips can be left anonymously via a text message or voicemail at 219-309-7760.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.