Porter County police release photos of wanted man

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking information on a 38-year-old man wanted on four separate warrants for various drug-related charges, authorities said.

James C. Miller III is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 255 pounds and is bald with blue eyes, police said.

Police released photos of Miller and his tattoos. He is known to frequent northern Porter County and possibly Hobart, and he is believed to be staying with friends or in local hotels, police said.

Miller is wanted on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and a probation violation, according to police.

Miller has no known employment or vehicles, and he has been known to obtain rides from friends or borrow vehicles, police said.

Anonymous tips can be left on a voicemail or texted to 219-309-7760.

